Matt Ryan back on the practice field

The Falcons haven’t announced how much Matt Ryan‘s practicing today, or his status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

But he’s on the practice field, which is a positive sign.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ryan was taking part in the portion of practice open to the media Friday morning.

Ryan wasn’t able to finish last week’s loss to the Rams because of a right ankle injury. He was in a walking boot earlier this week, and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday.

If he’s not able to make his 155th straight regular season start Sunday, the Falcons will have to go with veteran backup Matt Schaub. They’d also need to find a short-term backup, since Schaub is the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster.