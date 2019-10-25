Noah Fant OK after cutting foot while removing tape from ankle

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has coached in the NFL for 33 years, but he hasn’t seen many injuries like the one tight end Noah Fant suffered.

Fant missed today’s practice with a foot injury, and Fangio revealed afterward that Fant suffered the injury yesterday while removing tape from his ankle after practice. Fant cut his foot in the process, and wasn’t able to practice today.

Fangio said, however, that Fant is expected to play on Sunday.

“He cut his foot yesterday after practice, so we had to give him the day off. We think he’ll be fine,” Fangio said, via Andrew Mason of TheDNVR.com. “There’s been a lot of weird injuries at times, but that one — it’s in the top five.”

Denver selected Fant with the 20th overall pick in this year’s draft, and so far he hasn’t done a whole lot, with just 15 catches in seven games. The Broncos hope a Top 5 weird injury isn’t the most memorable moment from his rookie year.