Orlando Scandrick: Eagles accountability issues start from the top

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
The Eagles released cornerback Orlando Scandrick earlier this week and it is fair to say that the parting was not on the best of terms after Scandrick’s appearance on FS1 on Friday.

Scandrick said he felt his release was the team trying to scapegoat him for last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and said the team has “some accountability issues there and it starts from the top.” He said he didn’t “believe anything” executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said and cited linebacker Zach Brown’s release while wondering if head coach Doug Pederson should be let go for failing to deliver a promised win over the Cowboys.

He was also asked about locker room issues in light of recent criticism of the offense from an anonymous player. Quarterback Carson Wentz said this week that “everyone’s good” but Scandrick feels otherwise.

“Let’s just say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Scandrick said. “That locker room is different. I’d tell guys when I came there that I felt like they were still living off that Super Bowl high. It’s over. They’re living in the past.”

Scandrick said the Eagles defense has some “selfish people” in the lineup. He avoided naming names, but he didn’t need to say Malcolm Jenkins to know that he was talking about the veteran safety.

“I think when you wear a ‘C’ on your jersey, it’s your job to bring guys along,” Scandrick said. “It’s your job. Sometimes you need to take the hard down, you need to take the hard job and you need to bring the thing together. I don’t know if that’s the case. You look at everything that happened. You hold out for a contract. You come in. You’re not really making any plays, like splash plays. Then you go down to Minnesota and you’re supposed to be in the half of the field and you end up playing a crosser? That’s not a rookie we’re talking about. It’s a two-time Super Bowl champ.”

The Eagles brought Scandrick back in late September after cutting him in late August. It’s a good bet that he won’t be back a third time.

19 responses to “Orlando Scandrick: Eagles accountability issues start from the top

  1. Don’t know if this is true or not, but assuming it is, the “Super Bowl” high characterization should surprise no one. Winning 1 Super Bowl is a great accomplishment, winning more than 1 is very, very difficult. A lot of Eagles supporters thought multiple championships were in the pipeline. Maybe… but right now, it looks like the Eagles are like most championship teams of the past 20 years or so. It takes a lot of mental strength and strong leadership to operate in the present in the NFL

  2. This team is just not good with Carson Wentz. How many more losses will it take before Eagles’ fans wake up? This goes beyond having a horrible secondary. He’s not clutch.

  8. Don’t buy into it! This dude played a pretty good part into why the chiefs secondary was so horrible last year. Dropping Interceptions, pass interferences when he got burnt, which was plenty. Giving up tons of yards every game. But it’s somebody else’s fault. I get it.

  9. “That locker room is different. I’d tell guys when I came there that I felt like they were still living off that Super Bowl high. It’s over. They’re living in the past.”
    So are the Eagle fans along with the Giant fans too. Must be an NFC East thing, LOL!

  10. Oh that’s not good. They ran a poll in Philly and the early results (1200 votes) were 36% didn’t believe him & 64% did. Some of the fans around here are also still riding that SB high to not believe him. I don’t want to believe him but if you watch the team play, they’re certainly playing like they still think they’re the champs. All the reports of locker room issues seem to align with what he said. Hopefully this galvanizes them but based on what I’ve seen, they’re too far gone & WAY too fragile. They basically gave up last week less than 7 minutes into the 1st quarter against an opponent (Dallas) that really isn’t that good. Certainly better than the eagles but not that good in respect to the rest of the NFC. Their season comes down to the next 2 weeks, buffalo & chicago. They win both those games, they’re live. If they lose either of them, I think it’s curtains because they still have to play New England & Seattle. NE is a loss, Seattle is winnable because it’s home. If they can come out of this 4 game stretch 3-1, that’s their only hope. Anything less & it’s time to start thinking about gutting a lot of this old roster.

  12. Some call Eagles a 1yr-dynasty but reality is they just had a 4-game lucky dog run coupled with zebras gifting them 2 TDs in the SB (Philly Special illegal formation, and the bobbled TD which didn’t meet that season’s catch rules). This gave them a false sense they’d made it when in reality Parity Rules which hit all SB winners hits a not-so-good team twice as much.

  13. Break down the Film, Scandrick was horrible. He only made it back because of injuries, he can’t play ! I do think Malcolm Jenkins gets a free pass to often but cutting Scandrick and Brown were acceptable moves to this Eagles fan.

  14. Unfortunately, I bet he’s at least 90% right with most of the criticism regarding the issues in the organization. Sucks how quickly the season escalated from a ton of potential to what is essentially becoming a circus. That being said, pretty bad look by Scandrick to come out and rip the team/ownership immediately after getting cut if he’s trying to find a new job elsewhere

  15. Bill Belechicks greatest strength. NEVER SATISFIED. Winning superbowls never diminishes his drive for the next one.

  17. Just pretty sure their issue is that their roster isn’t as good as when they won the Super Bowl, lol. This dude is talking like he’s been in a good locker room before. You played for dysfunction juntion in Dallas most of your career dude,not to mention that your baby’s mama is better known than you because of off-field antics. But yep, let’s get some advice from him on how to fix things.

  18. Normally I wouldn’t listen to Orlando Scandrick, he was just cut, probably pissed, plus he kind of bleeds silver and blue to begin with.

    The Malcolm Jenkins reference is interesting.

    Honestly, I don’t see Jenkins leadership at all this year; so you have to wonder if that’s because he is pissed about not getting a new contract? It also begs the question is Jenkins the Carson Wentz leaker? Would someone leak this to hurt a team that he felt owed him?

    I will take Chris Longs word on Wentz… he isn’t the Eagles problem.

    But if Jenkins was the leak it would explain why nothing has been done!

