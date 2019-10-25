Orlando Scandrick: Eagles accountability issues start from the top

Getty Images

The Eagles released cornerback Orlando Scandrick earlier this week and it is fair to say that the parting was not on the best of terms after Scandrick’s appearance on FS1 on Friday.

Scandrick said he felt his release was the team trying to scapegoat him for last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and said the team has “some accountability issues there and it starts from the top.” He said he didn’t “believe anything” executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said and cited linebacker Zach Brown’s release while wondering if head coach Doug Pederson should be let go for failing to deliver a promised win over the Cowboys.

He was also asked about locker room issues in light of recent criticism of the offense from an anonymous player. Quarterback Carson Wentz said this week that “everyone’s good” but Scandrick feels otherwise.

“Let’s just say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” Scandrick said. “That locker room is different. I’d tell guys when I came there that I felt like they were still living off that Super Bowl high. It’s over. They’re living in the past.”

Scandrick said the Eagles defense has some “selfish people” in the lineup. He avoided naming names, but he didn’t need to say Malcolm Jenkins to know that he was talking about the veteran safety.

“I think when you wear a ‘C’ on your jersey, it’s your job to bring guys along,” Scandrick said. “It’s your job. Sometimes you need to take the hard down, you need to take the hard job and you need to bring the thing together. I don’t know if that’s the case. You look at everything that happened. You hold out for a contract. You come in. You’re not really making any plays, like splash plays. Then you go down to Minnesota and you’re supposed to be in the half of the field and you end up playing a crosser? That’s not a rookie we’re talking about. It’s a two-time Super Bowl champ.”

The Eagles brought Scandrick back in late September after cutting him in late August. It’s a good bet that he won’t be back a third time.