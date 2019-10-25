Patrick Mahomes out Sunday night

Getty Images

It’s surprising that this even needs to be said, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play on Sunday night against the Packers.

When Mahomes suffered a knee injury eight days ago against the Broncos, it appeared that he would miss multiple games, and there were even fears that he could miss the season. But after he practiced on a limited basis this week, some wondered if he could possibly play Sunday night.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed today that there’s no chance: Mahomes has officially been ruled out.

Matt Moore will get the start for the Chiefs. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, with no turnovers, after Mahomes went down against the Broncos, and the Chiefs will hope he can play that well against the Packers. There’s obviously no chance of Moore playing as well as Mahomes, but he might be able to hold down the fort well enough to give the Chiefs a chance.

Kyle Shurmur will serve as Moore’s backup.