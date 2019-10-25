Quandre Diggs unlikely to make his Seahawks’ debut this week

Getty Images

It appears unlikely safety Quandre Diggs will make his Seahawks’ debut this week. He arrived from Detroit on Tuesday in a trade with the Lions.

He was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury, and that put a crimp in Diggs’ ability to get up to speed on the Seahawks’ defense.

The Seahawks list Diggs as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

“He was not able to do a lot of work,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “We’re just training him right now. We’re not trying to rush it and just force him in there. We’re not doing that.”

Diggs played only 13 snaps in Week Four against the Chiefs and missed the next two games with his injury. He returned last week and played 55 snaps against the Vikings.

Diggs’ expected absence complicates things for the Seahawks at the position with Delano Hill (elbow) already ruled out and Bradley McDougald (back) questionable.

McDougald was limited the past two days, so he is trending toward playing. Tedric Thompson is expected to start at the other safety spot.