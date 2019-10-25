Ravens sign linebacker off Patriots practice squad

The Ravens and Patriots apparently weren’t finished acquiring each other’s players this week.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Ravens signed linebacker Ufomba Kamalu off the Patriots practice squad.

Kamalu has been with the Patriots since last November, and was called up to the active roster for the last two games last year. Originally an undrafted free agent from Miami, he has also spent time with the Texans and Cardinals.

The Patriots and Ravens effectively swapped defensive backs earlier this week.

The Patriots signed special teamer Justin Bethel after the Ravens released him, and the Ravens replied by signing Jordan Richards, who was released to make room for Bethel.

10 responses to “Ravens sign linebacker off Patriots practice squad

  4. I guess the folks that gave my “Justin Bethel”post the thumbs down feel silly now 🙂
    ranisthekingofthe6kingdoms says:
    October 22, 2019 at 7:03 pm
    A calculated move by the Ravens. I am sure they knew the Pats will sign him immediately.
    The hoodie is playing mind games with the Ravens. Signing a Special Teams Ace who was just released by an AFC opponent you are playing in 2 weeks, while solidifying your special teams and gaining inside info on the Ravens ST schemes seems like a brilliant move. The Ravens did not think Bethel’s value warranted sacrificing a compensatory 4th round pick.I guess we’ll have to wait and see how it’s going to turn out. My guess, the Ravens will probably retaliate and sign someone from the Patriots practice squad to the Ravens 53 men roster by the end of this week. It’s going to be fun to watch…

  8. Harbaugh still fuming after Belichick embarrassed the Ravens in 3 games with signature calls:

    1. The declaration of eligible receiver was instrumental in giving momentum back to New England which twice erased 14 point deficits in the game
    2. Leaping over the center to block the Tucker FG attempt
    3. Coaching scrub Sterling Moore to play through by punching the ball out of Lee Evans hand in the endzone and erasing what would have been a game-clinching TD to send the Ravens to SB 46. Instead the tying chip shot of a FG attempt was wide after some confusion over the down marker some Ravens thought was orchestrated by the Patriots
    4. Then the Patriots took a game in Baltimore 41-7 that would have allowed the ravens to clinch a playoff berth. The following week, Baltimore lost to division leading Cincinnati in Cincinnati and the season was over.

  9. Pats basically traded a scrub, JRichards, for a Pro Bowl STer in Bethel. Now Harbaugh is trying a weak retaliation. Have fun with the compensatory pick, loser.

Leave a Reply

