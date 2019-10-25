Ravens sign linebacker off Patriots practice squad

Getty Images

The Ravens and Patriots apparently weren’t finished acquiring each other’s players this week.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Ravens signed linebacker Ufomba Kamalu off the Patriots practice squad.

Kamalu has been with the Patriots since last November, and was called up to the active roster for the last two games last year. Originally an undrafted free agent from Miami, he has also spent time with the Texans and Cardinals.

The Patriots and Ravens effectively swapped defensive backs earlier this week.

The Patriots signed special teamer Justin Bethel after the Ravens released him, and the Ravens replied by signing Jordan Richards, who was released to make room for Bethel.