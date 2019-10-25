Stefon Diggs has most productive three-game stretch of any Vikings receiver

AP

The Vikings have had plenty of great receivers over the years. None has had more receiving yardage in a three-game stretch than Stefon Diggs.

Yes, Stefon Diggs. The guy who as of three weeks ago was believed to want out of Minnesota has generated 453 receiving yards in wins over the Eagles, Lions, and Washington, a franchise record.

Diggs has done it with 167 yards against the Giants followed by identical seven-catch, 143-yard showings against Detroit and Washington.

For the year, Diggs has 37 catches for 706 yards and four touchdowns. Which is a far cry from the six catches for 101 yards he had through the first three games of the season.

Diggs’ latest performance came without Adam Thielen in the lineup. The Vikings will need both guys to be healthy and productive over the next two weeks, when the schedule dials up trips to Kansas City and Dallas.