Stephen Jones on Dak Prescott negotiations: Ultimately, we’ll figure this out

The Cowboys haven’t signed Dak Prescott to a contract extension yet, but it’s not an indication of anything other than it’s not done.

The Cowboys expect to have Prescott as their quarterback for years to come.

But the Cowboys continue to say the same thing they have said since negotiations began: They are seeking a team-friendly deal that allows them room to build a good team around Prescott.

“In my mind, he’s flawless,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday afternoon on 105.3 The Fan. “So the only thing we need him to do is work with us a little bit, and I understand because it’s his money and easy for someone else to say. But the only reason we’re having a negotiation is to talk him into all the reasons as to why it’s good to have a supporting cast around him. Other than that, it would be really easy to write the check. It’s not saving Jerry [Jones] and I any money. What we’re trying to do is keep this young football team together. We think it’s a really good one, and we think it’s only going to get better because it is young. Other than that, this negotiation would have been over with months ago. But I think he understands where we’re coming from. We understand where he’s coming from, and ultimately, we’ll figure this out.”

When all is signed and done, Prescott is expected to get something above the $32 million per year in new money the Eagles gave Carson Wentz.

Nothing is imminent with Prescott or Amari Cooper, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show Friday.

“We are just where we were and where we’ve been, and that is we don’t have anything done, but how close we are to getting it done is really not identifiable because it takes two, and it takes the will of two looking at it from two different perspectives,” Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “You never know what that is, and the other one never knows where that is until it’s actually done. And, so, we are continuing to operate with the — continuing, and I meant that, not as some type of complaint at all. But both parties are continuing to operate as though we’re going to get something done at some point.”