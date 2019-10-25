Tom Brady doesn’t understand why people care about his contract

Getty Images

At a time when some (well, one) in the media keeps pushing the idea that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won’t be back with the Patriots next year, Brady was asked about the situation during his weekly media availability.

“My contract situation hasn’t changed in many months, so I don’t know why it gets brought up now,” Brady told reporters. “I don’t know. I think it’s just hype, media, and everyone’s trying to make money and that’s what it’s about. I don’t get into it. I mean, honestly, my situation hasn’t changed. I’m just focused on what I’m always focused on, which is this week, trying to be a great quarterback for this team. As I said the other day, things happened at the right times, but this isn’t the right time.”

In fairness to the facts, however, his contract situation did indeed change. Brady’s latest contract removed from the table the possibility of the franchise tag in 2020, guaranteeing that — absent an extension — Brady will become a free agent in March.

That doesn’t mean he’ll leave. But his contract situation definitely has changed in the past two months.

Asked whether Brady gets tired of the chatter regarding his contract (poor you), Brady tried to crack a joke.

“I’m a 42 year-old man, man,” Brady said. “I get tired. No, it’s just — part of it’s just being Tom Brady, I guess.”

Yes it is. And it’s a small price to pay for the money and the fame and everything that goes along with being Tom Brady.