Von Miller: “We want people who want to be Broncos”

Getty Images

New 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was clearly relieved to get out of Denver.

But those left behind to struggle on a 2-5 team instead of playing for an undefeated one sound a little irked.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Broncos defensive leader Von Miller sounded a bit defensive about the deal.

“It’s part of the business,” Miller said of the trade. “It was best for Emmanuel and it was best for the team. We’re going through a tough patch here. We want to get it right. We want people that want to get it right with us. We want people who want to be Broncos. We have a really good roster of young players. We get [outside linebacker Bradley] Chubb back next year.

“We’re going to get it right.”

While Chubb should return from his ACL, the other part of Miller’s diagnosis might be premature, as there are legitimate questions about the direction of the team, from the top down.