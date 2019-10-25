Week Eight injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Eight of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Vikings and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Seahawks at Falcons

The Seahawks listed DE Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), T Duane Brown (biceps), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), CB Tre Flowers (neck), T Germain Ifedi (knee) and S Bradley McDougald (back) as questionable for Sunday. S Delano Hill (elbow) and DT Quinton Jefferson (oblique) definitely won’t play.

QB Matt Ryan (ankle) is questionable to start his 155th straight Falcons game after returning to practice Friday. DT Grady Jarrett (abdomen) is also questionable. G James Carpenter (knee), RB Ito Smith (concussion, neck) and CB Desmond Trufant (toe) will not play this weekend.

Eagles at Bills

The Eagles ruled out LB Nigel Bradham (ankle, illness), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), T Jason Peters (knee) and RB Darren Sproles (quadricep).

The Bills listed S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), CB Kevin Johnson (neck), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), LB Corey Thompson (ankle) and WR Duke Williams (shoulder) as questionable.

Chargers at Bears

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable for the Chargers after getting hurt in practice this week. They also listed K Michael Badgley (right groin) as questionable, although head coach Anthony Lynn said he won’t play. DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (calf) and RB Derek Watt (knee) round out that group. S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), DT Cortez Broughton (illness), DT Justin Jones (shoulder) and DT Brandon Mebane (knee) have been ruled out for this weekend.

DT Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable for the otherwise healthy Bears.

Giants at Lions

The Giants ruled out CB Corey Ballentine (concussion) and WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) for this weekend.

DT Mike Daniels (foot), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee) and CB Darius Slay (hamstring) will not play for the Lions. RB Nick Bawden (foot) and DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related) are considered questionable.

Buccaneers at Titans

G Alex Cappa (forearm), LB Jack Cichy (elbow) and TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) won’t play for the Buccaneers. T Demar Dotson (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Titans ruled out LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot), CB Chris Milton (calf) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle). LB Kamalei Correa (knee) is listed as questionable.

Broncos at Colts

Broncos CB Bryce Callahan (foot) and S Will Parks (hand) are out this week. LB Justin Hollins (knee) and T Ja'Wuan James (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Colts added TE Jack Doyle (groin) to the injury report on Friday. He’s listed as questionable along with WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and CB Kenny Moore (knee). DT Carl Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Bengals at Rams (in London)

The Bengals won’t have CB Darqueze Dennard (hamstring), T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and DE Carl Lawson (hamstring) in London. They listed G John Miller (groin) and T Andre Smith (ankle) as questionable.

The Rams ruled out RB Malcolm Brown (ankle), LB Bryce Hager (shoulder) and LB Clay Matthews (jaw). CB Troy Hill (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Saints

The Cardinals will make a game-time decision on RB David Johnson (ankle). DE Zach Allen (neck) and RB D.J. Foster (hamstring) have both been ruled out. LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), LB Jordan Hicks (calf), WR Christian Kirk (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (knee) and LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Will Saints QB Drew Brees (right thumb) play? It’s a possibility after the team listed him as questionable for the first time since he was injured in Week Two. RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) will also be a game-time decision. TE Jared Cook (ankle), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) have been ruled out and S J.T. Gray (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Jets at Jaguars

The Jets listed G Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) as doubtful, which seems overly optimistic given the fact that he had surgery on his injury Friday. Osemele and the Jets have been at odds about his treatment for some time and there’s no end in sight. T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB Albert McClellan (concussion) and LB C.J. Mosley (groin) have been ruled out. TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring) and LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee) are likely out after drawing doubtful tags. DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and CB Trumaine Johnson (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Jaguars ruled out three linebackers — Najee Goode (toe), Leon Jacobs (hamstring), Quincy Williams (hamstring) — for Sunday’s home game. WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Panthers at 49ers

The Panthers ruled out T Greg Little (concussion), LB Christian Miller (ankle) and QB Cam Newton (foot).

It looks like it will be at least another week for T Joe Staley (fibula) after the team listed him as doubtful. RB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) have been ruled out for this week. WR Marquise Goodwin (not injury related), RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and TE Levine Toilolo (groin) are listed as questionable.

Browns at Patriots

S Damarious Randall (hamstring) is out again for the Browns. T Kendall Lamm (knee) and S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Tight ends Ryan Izzo (concussion) and Matt LaCosse (knee) will not play for the Patriots. RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (head, chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest), G Shaquille Mason (ankle) and WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring) make up the questionable contingent.

Raiders at Texans

The Raiders haven’t ruled anyone out. T Trenton Brown (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and WR Tyrell Williams (foot) drew questionable tags.

WR Will Fuller (hamstring), T Tytus Howard (knee) and C Greg Mancz (concussion) won’t play for the Texans. Houston listed S Tashaun Gipson (back, hamstring, wrist), T Roderick Johnson (neck), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring, neck) and CB Bradley Roby (hamstring) as questionable.

Packers at Chiefs

The Packers are set to play without WR Davante Adams (toe) and TE Robert Tonyan (hip) after listing them as doubtful. There’s more hope for C Corey Linsley (back) and S Darnell Savage (ankle) as they drew questionable tags.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) practiced this week, but he won’t play on Sunday. DE Frank Clark (neck), T Eric Fisher (groin), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin) and G Andrew Wylie (ankle) are also out. LB Darron Lee (illness) is considered questionable.