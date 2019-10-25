Would-be Tom Brady jersey thief fails miserably

Getty Images

At least the guy who stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey got to have it for a while.

Via WBZ in Boston, a 33-year-old Providence man tried to steal a game-worn Brady jersey from the team’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The man was busted in the parking lot of the facility.

Per the report, the man was allegedly wearing the stolen jersey under his jacket. He allegedly stole other items from the team’s Hall of Fame.

Three years ago, Mexican media member Mauricio Ortega managed to swipe Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey from the locker room after the game. When the authorities eventually busted him, Ortega also had Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey and Von Miller’s Super Bowl 50 helmet.