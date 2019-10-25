Xavier Rhodes says his seven penalties “are hurting my team”

Getty Images

Only two years ago, Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes was one of the best at his position in the NFL. He earned All-Pro honors.

In the 22 games since, Rhodes has 16 penalties. Seven of the flags have come in the eight games this season, including a 19-yard pass interference call against him Thursday night.

Rhodes said he has a target on his back with officials.

“If it’s a 50-50 chance, they’re going to call that on me every time,” Rhodes said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “I know that. Coaches know that. Everyone on the team knows that. That’s why I don’t trip about it no more.

“Earlier in my career I’d get mad, but I know what I’m going against. I guess I have a rep, a name out there in the league and I have to change it. It’s up to me to change it.”

The flag Rhodes got Thursday night “does not bother” coach Mike Zimmer, who said he would have challenged the call if Al Riveron had a better track record for overturning them. Zimmer added he’s “good” with Rhodes.

“He’s got to play as a power forward and if he gets some penalties, he’s going to get some,” Zimmer said Friday.

Rhodes has 10 interceptions and 70 pass breakups in his seven NFL seasons. He has three pass breakups to his seven penalties this season, though.

“Right now, I’m hurting my team. They’re helping me out with the wins,” Rhodes said. “It’s the penalties that’s been killing me. I feel like in coverage, I’ve been in great coverage all the games I’ve played, but it’s the penalties that have been killing me.”