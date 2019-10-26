49ers add Kyle Nelson to active roster, release Jordan Matthews

Getty Images

With receiver Emmannuel Sanders now a member of the 49ers, the 49ers no longer needed veteran receiver Jordan Matthews.

Matthews was released on Saturday, clearing a roster spot for long snapper Kyle Nelson.

Nelson returns to the 49ers after a 10-game PED suspension. The 49ers signed him to an extension through 2022 in March, with four games of the suspension served and six remaining.

Last December, Nelson claimed that he didn’t knowingly take a PED, and he vowed to pursue legal action if/when he identified the over-the-counter supplement that apparently was tainted with a banned substance.

Which proves yet again that the PED policy never actually catches someone who intended to cheat.