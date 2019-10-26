49ers add Kyle Nelson to active roster, release Jordan Matthews

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
With receiver Emmannuel Sanders now a member of the 49ers, the 49ers no longer needed veteran receiver Jordan Matthews.

Matthews was released on Saturday, clearing a roster spot for long snapper Kyle Nelson.

Nelson returns to the 49ers after a 10-game PED suspension. The 49ers signed him to an extension through 2022 in March, with four games of the suspension served and six remaining.

Last December, Nelson claimed that he didn’t knowingly take a PED, and he vowed to pursue legal action if/when he identified the over-the-counter supplement that apparently was tainted with a banned substance.

Which proves yet again that the PED policy never actually catches someone who intended to cheat.

3 responses to “49ers add Kyle Nelson to active roster, release Jordan Matthews

  1. I just don’t understand why a long snapper, one of the least physically demanding positions in football, who does not even have to block anyone, has to take PEDs.

  2. californianewton says:
    October 26, 2019 at 6:25 pm
    I just don’t understand why a long snapper, one of the least physically demanding positions in football, who does not even have to block anyone, has to take PEDs

    _______________________________________

    Do you even watch the games, or just troll around this site? No, being a long snapper is not the most physically demanding of all the positions in football. However, they take a pounding just like any other position after snapping the ball. They are required to get downfield to make the tackle and many times are pounded by the other teams defense who are trying to block the punt, field goal, or extra point. Seriously guy, wake up.

  3. So the Eagles must release Sendejo to recoup the compensatory 4th round pick. Also they should sign Jordan Mathews. He has familiarity with offense and plays the slot. If nothing else would give them depth in case they trade Agholor soon.

