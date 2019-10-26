Bad regular-season football outperforms the World Series

Getty Images

On four consecutive nights, professional sports teams headquartered in Washington have had prime-time platforms on FOX. And, of course, the dyfunctional D.C. football franchise drew a larger audience than the overachieving baseball team that is trying to bring a World Series title to town for the first time since the 1930s.

According to the NFL, Thursday’s sluggish, largely unexciting 19-9 game between Washington and Minnesota drew 14.1 million viewers across all platforms, with 13.5 million watching via Nielsen-measured TV networks. None of the three World Series games featuring the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros have attracted an audience so large.

Friday’s Game Three, via Deadline.com, drew an audience of 11.74 million. That’s down from Game Two (11.9 million) and Game One (12.2 million). The Wednesday audience became the smallest ever for the second game of a World Series.

Game Four happens tonight, with Game Five (a potential clincher) happening on Sunday night. Coincidentally (or not), the Packers and Chiefs play on Sunday night, too.