Dalvin Cook emerges as a viable MVP candidate

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an October that has placed him on the fringes of the wide-open chase for NFL MVP. Which actually bolsters the case for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook for NFL MVP.

Cousins has racked up off-the-charts passing numbers in the four games since an ugly loss at Chicago in large part because of Cook. His man-among-boys slicing and dicing of front sevens softens up defenses for play-action passes, especially when the Vikings dial up one of the patented Kubiak-Shanahan rollout throws after a fake handoff to the NFL’s current rushing leader.

Even without a play fake, the Minnesota running game — powered by Cook — makes it much easier for the passing game to operate. Especially when the ball goes via screen pass to Cook.

If the Vikings continue their current surge (it gets very difficult over the next four games, with road trips to Kansas City, Dallas, and Seattle), Cousins and/or Cook will get more serious MVP consideration. Because it’s a quarterback-driven award, Cousins is more likely to emerge as a potential MVP.

Cook’s case would be bolstered if he goes on even more of a tear in the second half of the season. With 823 rushing yards and 293 receiving yards through the first eight games, Cook is on pace for 1,646 rushing yards and 2,232 yards from scrimmage.

But here’s something to consider: When Adrian Peterson came within 30 feet of setting the single-season rushing record in 2012, he had 775 rushing yards through the first eight games. If, in the second half of the 2019 season, defenses decide to clamp down on the passing attack and assume/hope Cook will eventually wear down, Cook could explode in similar fashion.

Regardless, the Vikings currently have the kind of pick-your-poison offense that they haven’t enjoyed since the days of Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Daunte Culpepper, and Robert Smith. With Cook, Cousins, Stefon Diggs, and Adam Thielen, the Vikings enjoy an offense that complements a stout defense and that positions Minnesota to continue a climb that would have been unthinkable as of Week Four.

If that happens — and if Cook continues or accelerates his current pace — it will be impossible to ignore him as an MVP candidate.