Eagles use Orlando Scandrick’s words against Orlando Scandrick

Getty Images

Disgruntled former Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick is about to be even more disgruntled.

After Scandrick tried to take a verbal flamethrower to the Eagles during a Friday appearance on FS1 by, among other things, questioning the leadership of safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles posted on Twitter a clip from the recent loss to the Vikings, during which Scandrick praised Jenkins.

“That’s why you the captain of the defense, bro,” Scandrick told Jenkins after Jenkins forced a fumble near the goal line. “The way you f–king conduct yourself. First snap to the last.”

Scandrick criticized Jenkins without naming him on Friday, suggesting that Jenkins hasn’t done enough to “bring guys along,” saying that Jenkins isn’t “really making plays, like splash plays,” and calling out Jenkins for playing the wrong coverage against Minnesota.

The easy explanation is that Scandrick is two-faced, and that he’s upset that the Eagles released him. What the well-traveled Scandrick may not realize is that his decision to publicly criticize his former team could make other teams reluctant to become his potential future former team, fearful that he’ll eventually do the same thing to that team that he did on Friday to the Eagles.

Then again, maybe Scandrick realizes that the train has pulled into the station, and that his future could entail finding a seat on the Hot Take Express.