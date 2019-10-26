Falcons will promote QB Danny Etling from practice squad

Getty Images

Pete Carroll may not be seeing Matt Ryan, after all.

The Falcons will be promoting practice-squad quarterback Danny Etling on Saturday, according to Adam Caplan.

The eventual move suggests that Matt Schaub will start on Sunday against the Seahawks, that Etling will be the backup, and that Ryan will be inactive with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Rams last Sunday. Officially, Ryan is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Etling, a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Patriots, was moved to receiver earlier this year before being waived by New England. The Falcons claimed Etling and put him back at quarterback, before eventually waiving him and adding him to the practice squad.

The Falcons will need to clear a roster spot for Etling. All moves need to happen by 4:00 p.m. ET, when the rosters lock for Sunday.