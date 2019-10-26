Former teammates fill in for Gerald McCoy at son’s senior night

Getty Images

Gerald McCoy was cut after nine seasons with the Buccaneers this offseason, but his son remains a football player at Tampa Catholic High School. McCoy, now with the Panthers, couldn’t be there for his son’s senior night on Friday because his new team is already in San Francisco for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. So former teammates stepped up.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Lavonte David, Donovan Smith, Jameis Winston and Mike Evans were among the Buccaneers players who attended the Tampa Catholic game so that McCoy’s son would have people there for him even if his father couldn’t make it.

“My brothers stepped in for me,” McCoy wrote on Instagram. “I truly love these kats!! Family for life!! It’s bigger than football!!”

McCoy was among the most respected men in the locker room in Tampa Bay, and that hasn’t changed now that he’s in Carolina.