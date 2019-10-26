Mason Rudolph will be seeking out contact in his return to action

Getty Images

On Monday night, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will return to action for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week Five against the Ravens. He won’t be shying away from contact; instead, he’ll be looking for it.

“My dad’s a linebacker, my brother’s a defensive end — a lot of times I wish I could have more contact in the game because I truly love it,” Rudolph said this week, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s kind of the backyard player that I am. So I’m not going to be gun shy at all. If anything, I’ll be seeking it out, contact, earlier in the game to get the rust [off] and know what it feels like to get hit.”

Cornerback Joe Haden understands Rudolph’s desire to mix it up physically.

“Unlike a quarterback, we can hit in practice,” Haden said, via Adamski. “So just being able to run into people like that, you get a little more comfortable. Because some of it is just mental, too.”

Rudolph was knocked out with a hit to the head from Ravens safety Earl Thomas, and the failure of the team’s cart led to a horrible visual that entailed a clearly dazed and disoriented Rudolph being helped off the field.