Matt Ryan out, Matt Schaub starts for Falcons

Getty Images

For the first time since 2009, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will miss a game on Sunday.

Ryan has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks as a result of an ankle injury he suffered last week. That ends a streak of 154 consecutive starts (163 counting the playoffs), which is the second-longest active starts streak for a quarterback, and the fifth-longest streak in NFL history.

Instead, the Falcons will go with Matt Schaub as their starting quarterback on Sunday. The 38-year-old Schaub will make his first start since he played for the Ravens in 2015.

The Falcons brought quarterback Danny Etling up from the practice squad to be Schaub’s backup on Sunday.

Given that the Falcons are obviously going nowhere this year, and they have a fortune wrapped up in Ryan as their franchise quarterback, its likely that they will be extremely cautious about when he is ready to return. He certainly will not play this week.