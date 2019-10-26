Report: Saints plan to start Drew Brees Sunday

Getty Images

Drew Brees is ready to return.

The Saints plan to start Brees at quarterback on Sunday, ESPN reported Saturday afternoon.

Saints head coach Sean Payton declined to say when asked on Friday whether Brees or Teddy Bridgewater would start Sunday against the Cardinals. But it appears that barring some kind of setback to Brees’s injured thumb, he’ll be under center on Sunday.

The Saints haven’t missed Brees, going 5-0 in the games Bridgewater started. But Brees is still the franchise quarterback when healthy, and now he’s healthy enough to play.