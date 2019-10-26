Reshad Jones out, Xavien Howard questionable

Getty Images

The Dolphins had no surprises on their status report Saturday.

Safety Reshad Jones (chest) and center Daniel Kilgore (knee) have not practiced all week and will not play Monday night against the Steelers.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, who has had limited practices all week with a knee injury, is questionable.

Cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle/toe), defensive end Avery Moss (ankle) and cornerback Nik Needham (foot) also are questionable.

Offensive tackle J'Marcus Webb (Shin) was a full participant and is expected to play, giving the Dolphins the same offensive line for a second consecutive week.