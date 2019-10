Getty Images

The Texans promoted cornerback Cornell Armstrong from their practice squad Saturday, according to Armstrong’s agent, Brett Tessler.

Houston originally signed him Sept. 1 but waived him nine days later.

He then signed back to the Texans’ practice squad.

Miami made Armstrong a sixth-round choice in 2018.

He played 15 games last season. Armstrong played 83 snaps on defense and 268 on special teams as a rookie.

He has not played for Houston this year.