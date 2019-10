Getty Images

The 49ers were clearly ready for a test against a good defense, as their offense had an impressive opening drive.

Newcomer Emmanuel Sanders caught a touchdown pass in his first game as a 49er, as they raced out to a 7-0 lead.

The 49ers went 75 yards in 11 plays, getting yardage in chunks.

They had plays of 11, 11, 22 and 15 yards on the drive, before Sanders made his immediate impact.