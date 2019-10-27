49ers rolling early, taking advantage of turnovers

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen has finally thrown an interception.

But it appears at least one other streak may hold up today.

The 49ers just took advantage of Allen’s first pick of the season, tacking on another touchdown for a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Allen had thrown nine career touchdowns without an interception going back to last year’s Week 17 cameo, playing the kind of clean football a backup needs to play.

Against the 49ers, that’s not enough. He’s already been sacked three times, and doesn’t have the kind of time he’s had previously.

The 49ers have touchdowns on three of their first four possession, with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick of his own for the undefeated 49ers.