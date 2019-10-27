49ers stay undefeated, throttle Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 27, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

The 49ers still have some flaws.

They turn it over more than you’d prefer. They’re playing without both starting tackles. They’re so desperate for receiving help, they gave up a pair of picks to rent an aging veteran for the rest of the year.

But on Sunday, they had that same dominant defense, they had Tevin Coleman, and that was more than enough.

The 49ers stayed perfect, beating the Panthers 51-13 to improve to 7-0.

The Panthers (4-3) weren’t exactly a helpless opponent, having won four straight. But they looked confused Sunday, with very little working well. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen suffered his first career loss, and his first career interception. And then his second career interception. And then his third. And the seven sacks.

Meanwhile, Coleman scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) as the 49ers dominated a not-awful Panthers defense (which ranked 12th in the league entering the week and led the league in sacks). Doing it without tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchy, along with fullback Kyle Juszczyk made it even more impressive.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw his weekly interception (as he’s done in all but the Browns game), but also completed 18-of-22 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns..

But the way his friends were playing defense, it barely mattered. Nick Bosa had three sacks and Arik Armstead had a pair, leading the pressure that made a decent team look helpless.

  1. New England who? we lol at them. We “kept pounding” Carolina, what’s the excuse next week haters. We are on to 8-0 and marching to Six. #goniners #nobodyhasitbetter

  5. Classic PFT 49ers article. Basically, they start by saying how bad they are even after a 51-13 blowout. We were told all how week how much of a test this was gonna. A defensive battle. The Panthers were gonna give the 49ers a run for their money. And so on. Well, not so much apparently. On to the next next big test I guess.

  6. Our defense is nasty, dline is ferocious. This is the kind of dline that shutdown brady twice in the superbowl with the Giants dline. Defenses win championships. Especially great dline pass rush with only four guys and great coverage. And this defense is much better than the 2007 and 2011 Giants that shutdown brady . I’m very impressed with our defense. It’s championship caliber type, that will give brady nightmares and flashbacks of the Giants defense. But our defense is better, our run game is better , and our qb and recievers and t.e are better. Nasty screen game, nasty run Game, great defense. This is the best team in the nfl. If we played the Patriots next week, we’d blow them out. We have a dynasty in the making. Everyone on our team is young. And we have great coaches on defense and offense. Nobody wants to play us.

  7. “bUt the NiNeRS haven’t BeAT ANYoNE” all they do is find is find ways to win. The excuses keep piling up from the haters, but so do the wins. Oh, and thanks, Arizona for passing on Nick Bosa. You just gave us the best defensive rookie of the year. Dude is a monster and is only getting better. 7-0 feels good.

  10. Ctigg:  #nobodyhasitbetter

    ——-

    Not sure why you brought the Patriots in this, but since you decided to. The Patriots have the best D in the league, the biggest score differential, and just came off another SB win. Which was #6. So the #nobodyhasitbetter is laughable, the Patriots most certainly do.

  11. They’re so desperate for receiving help, they gave up a pair of picks to rent an aging veteran for the rest of the year.
    ——-
    Except that “aging” vet opened up the running game even more, and took the pressure off Kittle as another weapon. And, oh yeah, Sanders scored a TD today. Not bad for an “aging vet”.

  12. Eric reid was talking trash before the game. Then he got burnt all day. This why we released him. He can’t cover anyone or stop the run. That’s why we cut krapernick also. He can’t read defenses and had awful accuracy and timing. Overthrows and underthrows everything. We have a great defense and offense. We improved by getting rid of reid and KRAPERNICK. If we still had krapernick as our starter and reid on defense, we’d be in last place, and would be one of the worst teams in the nfl. I love this team. We have team players, not selfish divas.

  17. Would love to see what the 49ers would have done to a team with Cam Cheating behind center today. The score would have been in the 70’s and Cam Cheating mammals would have fled his helmet to find a new rat’s nest to inhabit.

  19. 9er’s fans really starting to lose it these days. Defense wins games this year, and the 49’ers have a great one. That said, January is a cold month where seasons end on a single loss.

  22. I am not sure if I ever seen defensive line so quick a foot. Jones nailing that sack was awesome. Once he broke free of the blocker he was like a rocket at the QB for that 10 yard sack. Then Bosa intercepts the pass and he was hailing ass toward the end zone. That defensive team is the fastest defense in the NFL, but most of all, they are fun to watch. There are not enough words to describe that coach. It seems like every play he runs it seems to surprise the defense.. Make excuses for the strength of schedule, but this team is really good……

  23. nfella says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:38 pm
    9er’s fans really starting to lose it these days. Defense wins games this year, and the 49’ers have a great one. That said, January is a cold month where seasons end on a single loss.
    ———-
    Except if the Niners were the number 1 seed, that would mean the playoffs go through California. And it’s not that cold in Cali in January. Talk about “losing it”. Smh.

  24. give dues to the niners they look strong but common stop talking like you all are the 85 bears .. go beat the saints in New Orleans then you can talk this non sense

  25. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    October 27, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    The 49ers will be exposed in the SB by Belichick

    **********

    Why? What kind of “gate” will BB and the New England Gate-riots be doing?

  26. As a 49er fan living in Indiana I don’t get to see many Niners games. I kept not wanting to get my hopes up as the W’s keep coming bc a lot of the teams they have played aren’t very good. After watching the game today my hopes are up! This defense is very, very good and the running game will only improve when BOTH starting tackles return. There are still flaws: Garoppolo throws way too many INTs, pass catchers not named Kittle/Sanders aren’t always reliable, but yeah this is a good team.

  27. Not sure why you brought the Patriots in this, but since you decided to. The Patriots have the best D in the league
    ________________________________________________________
    Actually, the stat they use to define #1, #2 ranked defense, and so on, is yards allowed per game. After this week, the 49ers have the number 1 ranked defense in the NFL and the Pats have the number 2 ranked defense in the NFL. So……….

