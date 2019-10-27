Aaron Jones questionable to return with shoulder injury

Getty Images

After an early start which saw Aaron Jones play a big role, the Packers may be without their starting running back.

Jones left the game with a shoulder injury, and has been ruled questionable to return.

He had the first touchdown of the night, but after the injury, the Packers had to turn to Jamaal Williams. And while it wasn’t his fault, they’re suddenly trailing 17-14 at the half, after the Chiefs rattled off 17 unanswered points.

Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore has 196 passing yards and two touchdowns, giving them more than solid production in the absence of Patrick Mahomes.

For the Chiefs, cornerback Bashaud Breeland is also questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

With Kendall Fuller inactive, that left the Chiefs short in the secondary.