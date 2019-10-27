Adam Gase: I haven’t helped Sam Darnold enough

Getty Images

There was no talk of seeing ghosts, but Sunday was another scary pre-Halloween outing for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

After tossing four interceptions in a Week Seven loss to the Patriots, Darnold threw three more in a 29-15 loss to the Jaguars that’s erased all the good feelings generated by his winning Week Six return against the Cowboys. Darnold also took eight sacks and said after the game that he wasn’t getting the ball out early enough.

Darnold said he “just wasn’t executing out there,” but head coach Adam Gase said he deserved a lot of the blame for what’s wrong with the offense.

“I feel like I haven’t helped him enough, I haven’t put him in good enough position,” Gase said in his postgame press conference. “He’s doing a lot of really good things. It’s just not working the way that it should. There are a lot of things where I’m seeing him make strides and you get excited about it. You see him taking control of the line of scrimmage, making the Mike declarations — he’s on it. But when he’s making these changes and he’s right, we’re just not all on the same page.”

Gase won’t find much argument when it comes to putting the blame for dismal offensive showings on his shoulders. Assigning blame is less important for the Jets than to fix what’s wrong with the unit and the last two weeks have left them with a long list of things that need to get better.