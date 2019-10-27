Adrian Peterson says “I believe in Dwayne” after report he told Haskins to study more

Getty Images

Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is still not ready to start, which has led to talk that he’s not learning the professional game fast enough. But teammate Adrian Peterson would prefer that none of that talk be attributed to him.

Mike Garafolo reported on NFL Network that Peterson had a talk with Haskins and told him that he needs to dig into the playbook and study more.

Peterson responded on Twitter that he has faith in Haskins.

“If you didn’t hear something direct from me, please don’t attribute it to me. I believe in Dwayne and his potential. With more time, support & commitment, he can grown like any other rookie player,” Peterson said.

That’s not actually a denial that he spoke with Haskins about studying more.

Haskins, for his part, tweeted, “Please don’t involve me in this bs media narrative,” which is also not a denial that he and Peterson had that conversation.

What has been said publicly came from Washington coach Bill Callahan, who says Haskins needs more work.