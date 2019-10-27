Airplane banner in Jacksonville says Gardner Minshew “ain’t afraid of no ghosts”

Getty Images

Six days after Jets quarterback Sam Darnold saw ghosts against the Patriots, someone in Jacksonville wants the Jets to realize that the local starting quarterback will suffer no such fate.

Via Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com, a banner flying over the Jaguars home stadium prior to Sunday’s game against the Jets declares that “Gardner Minshew ain’t afraid of no ghosts.”

Of course, Minshew is facing the Jets not the Patriots. So if anybody will be seeing ghosts today, it will be Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, in New England.

And it won’t actually be easy for Darnold on Sunday, against a very good Jacksonville defense.

Regardless, we’ve established that Garder Minshew has something in common with Peter Venkman and/or Ray Parker, Jr.