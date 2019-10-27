Al Riveron finally overturns a non-call of defensive pass interference

Getty Images

Through five weeks of wasted challenges despite plenty of clear and obvious evidence of significant hindrance of receivers by defensive players, it became abundantly clear and obvious that NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron would not use replay review to call defensive pass interference. On Sunday in Indianapolis, an instance of defensive pass interference was too clear and obvious to ignore.

Broncos defensie back Coty Sensabaugh grabbed and held the left hand of Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton on a crossing route, keeping Hilton from extending his hands and attempting to catch the pass. Amazingly, no flag was thrown by the officials on the field.

Even more amazingly, Colts coach Frank Reich became the first coach in more than a month to not waste a red flag when challenging a DPI non-call.

“After review, it is clear and obvious through visual evidence that No. 37 significantly hindered the receiver while the ball was in the air,” Riveron explains in the video posted by the league on Twitter.

That’s an accurate statement, but it overlooks the reality that plenty of other non-calls of defensive pass interference have entailed clear and obvious evidence of significant hindrance. Riveron, at the direction of someone higher than him on the letterhead, had pushed the bar for calling pass interference dramatically higher.

Wherever the bar now is, it apparently wasn’t so high that grabbing a guy’s arm and holding it would not be called interference through the replay process.