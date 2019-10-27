Alvin Kamara isn’t expected to play against the Cardinals

Getty Images

The Saints will see the return of Drew Brees, but the starting quarterback won’t have one of his best weapons.

Running back Alvin Kamara is not expected to play against the Cardinals, per multiple reports.

Kamara was limited with ankle and knee injuries on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday’s work. The Saints had listed him as questionable.

He did not play last week against the Bears. Latavius Murray replaced him and rushed for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns on 27 carries while catching five passes for 31 yards.

The Saints have a bye in Week Nine, giving Kamara two more weeks to fully heal.

He is expected back for the Week 10 game against the Falcons.