Arthur Blank will take next couple of weeks to evaluate “everything”

Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s job appears safe. For now.

A league source indicated earlier that the current expectation is the Falcons will wait until the end of this season before making a coaching change.

Owner Arthur Blank appeared to confirm that to reporters after Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.

“We have no plans [of a coaching change now],” Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

Blank said he would take the next couple of weeks to evaluate “everything,” with all the former General Managers in the building other than Thomas Dimitroff helping him with the evaluation, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons have lost six in a row to fall to 1-7 as they head into their bye week.

Atlanta is only 18-22 since its Super Bowl appearance, including 8-16 since the start of last season.

The Falcons hired Quinn in 2015.