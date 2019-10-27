Bears leading, but booed off the field at halftime

Getty Images

The Bears are winning, but the fans in Chicago aren’t happy.

As they went into the locker room with a 9-7 lead over the Chargers, the Bears were booed off the field by fans who are frustrated that their offense settled for three field goals.

The last of those field goals came after the Bears had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line just before halftime but failed to gain a yard and ended up kicking on fourth-and-1 with one second remaining in the half.

Outside the red zone, the Bears’ offense has had some success, including a 55-yard run by David Montgomery and Mitchell Trubisky managing to throw for 131 yards while playing turnover-free football.

The Chargers’ offense has struggled even more, and Philip Rivers and Anthony Lynn were exchanging harsh words on the sideline, but Rivers did have a 43-yard pass to Mike Williams that set up a 19-yard Melvin Gordon touchdown run.