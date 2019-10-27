Bengals fall to 0-8 with 24-10 loss to Rams

Posted by Charean Williams on October 27, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
AP

The Bengals played the Rams close, but close is only good in hand grenades and horse shoes.

Cincinnati had six possessions that ended across midfield, including four different drives that reached the Rams 10, 1, 6 and 4-yard lines. The Bengals lost 24-10 to the Rams.

It kept Cincinnati winless at 0-8, while improving the Rams to 5-3.

Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp were too much for the Bengals.

Goff completed 17 of 31 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns, including seven passes to Kupp for 220 yards and a score. Kupp did not have a reception after the first drive of the third quarter but still set a career-high in receiving yards.

Josh Reynolds, who had only two receptions in the first seven games, replaced Brandin Cooks early and caught three passes for 73 yards and a score. Cooks left with a concussion.

The Rams had 470 yards.

Running back Darrell Henderson had more carries (11) and more yards (49) than Todd Gurley, who had 10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey made six tackles in his Rams debut.

Andy Dalton went 32-of-51 for 329 yards and a touchdown but could not make it happen in the red zone. He had a 9-yard pass to Auden Tate, ruled a touchdown on the field, overturned on the next-to-last play as the ball hit the ground.

14 Comments

14 responses to “Bengals fall to 0-8 with 24-10 loss to Rams

  5. Andy Dalton was sacked FIVE TIMES and still had 329 yards
    without #1 wr A.J. Green, #2 wr John Ross, and a REAL offensive line.

    Also… Tyler Boyd is BEYOND OVERRATED, Tyler Eifert is useless,
    and the defense is pathetic.

  6. Dalton is decent. But if the play breaks down from the start he cannot and will not improvise. I switched over to the Jags seeing 6th round pick Mishnew at times and was shocked how well other QBs are playing right now. Dalton needs to go to the Bears because I see no other team he can help at this time.

  7. Halfway to Chase Young Joe Burrow or Tua. It would kind of be in the Bengals best interest to do what Miami is doing and trying to trade for draft picks. But that would be the smart thing to do and the Bengals don’t do smart things.

  11. “…ut if the play breaks down from the start
    he cannot and will not improvise.”
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __

    Yeah… because nothing is easier when a “play breaks down from the start”
    than finding a receiving option that has created separation in less than 2 seconds
    when your #1 wr and #2 wr are out and Tyler Boyd and Tyler Eifert are garbage.

  12. doctorrustbelt says:

    October 27, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    “…ut if the play breaks down from the start
    he cannot and will not improvise.”
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __

    Yeah… because nothing is easier when a “play breaks down from the start”
    than finding a receiving option that has created separation in less than 2 seconds
    when your #1 wr and #2 wr are out and Tyler Boyd and Tyler Eifert are garbage.

    Hey Mr. Rustbelt, I have been on here as long as you have if not longer but as fans we need to look at ourselves in the mirror as fans. Watson had a worse o-line for a while now besides this year. He still shuffled around and made plays. 3rd or 4th and 12 he wasnt throwing darts for 2-3 yards and jogging off the field smiling like Andy. He has made our BAD offense inept. Not all his fault but with pur organizational structure it wont ever work. You need to realize that as long as Mikey boy is running the show. I appreciate your Bengals input but it’s really time to move on from Andy, I like him but he cant overcome our defincies anymore. He has aged and been broken like a David Carr. Plus, we need a star to make sure we get those good old boy calls like the Steelers get so people want to watch us again.

  13. How is the head coach aka Opie doing with the Bungles? The Brown family should never have hire him and with an 0-8 start with not much promise what can a fan hope for? Not too much, this franchise isn’t getting better anytime soon.

