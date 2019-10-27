Bengals fall to 0-8 with 24-10 loss to Rams

AP

The Bengals played the Rams close, but close is only good in hand grenades and horse shoes.

Cincinnati had six possessions that ended across midfield, including four different drives that reached the Rams 10, 1, 6 and 4-yard lines. The Bengals lost 24-10 to the Rams.

It kept Cincinnati winless at 0-8, while improving the Rams to 5-3.

Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp were too much for the Bengals.

Goff completed 17 of 31 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns, including seven passes to Kupp for 220 yards and a score. Kupp did not have a reception after the first drive of the third quarter but still set a career-high in receiving yards.

Josh Reynolds, who had only two receptions in the first seven games, replaced Brandin Cooks early and caught three passes for 73 yards and a score. Cooks left with a concussion.

The Rams had 470 yards.

Running back Darrell Henderson had more carries (11) and more yards (49) than Todd Gurley, who had 10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey made six tackles in his Rams debut.

Andy Dalton went 32-of-51 for 329 yards and a touchdown but could not make it happen in the red zone. He had a 9-yard pass to Auden Tate, ruled a touchdown on the field, overturned on the next-to-last play as the ball hit the ground.