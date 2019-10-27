Bill Belichick on win No. 300: Fortunate to coach a lot of great players

Getty Images

The Patriots won for the eight time this season when they faced the Browns on Sunday and the 27-13 victory pushed head coach Bill Belichick to a milestone reached by only two others.

Belichick has now coached teams to 300 wins in the regular season and postseason over the course of his career. Don Shula and George Halas are the only others to reach that mark and Belichick shared his thoughts on getting to that point during his postgame press conference.

“It’s a great privilege to coach this team and to coach the guys that I’ve coached throughout my career,” Belichick said. “Fortunately, I didn’t play in any of those games. That’s a good thing for us, but I’ve had a lot of good players, a lot of great players and they’re the ones that win the games. I’ve had a lot of great assistant coaches on my staff through the wins at Cleveland and certainly here. I was a part of those but, honestly, players win games in this league and I’ve been fortunate that I’ve coached a lot of great ones.”

Belichick will remain in third place in all-time wins regardless of how far the Patriots go this season. Halas’s 324 wins will be within reach next season should the rest of this Patriots season play out like the first half.