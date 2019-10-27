Browns stop turning it over, cut Patriots lead to 17-7

Posted by Josh Alper on October 27, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns appeared to be on their way to a blowout loss early in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but they have found a way to keep some hope alive in the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield hit tight end Demetrius Harris for a 21-yard touchdown pass to cap the longest Cleveland drive of the game. The score cut New England’s lead to 17-7 with 7:44 left to play in the first half.

The Browns dug themselves a 17-0 hole by turning the ball over on three straight offensive plays in the first half. Dont'a Hightower returned a Nick Chubb fumble for a touchdown, Chubb fumbled again at the end of a 44-yard run and Baker Mayfield flipped a pass toward wide receiver Jarvis Landry that defensive lineman Lawrence Guy intercepted.

Guy’s interception was followed by a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Julian Edelman, but the Browns were able to force a punt on the next possession to set up their 54-yard touchdown drive.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Browns stop turning it over, cut Patriots lead to 17-7

  2. For all the Patriots fan on here, I hope you know your team has no offense. Let’s see what happens when the defense doesn’t show up.

  4. lofty99 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 5:46 pm
    For all the Patriots fan on here, I hope you know your team has no offense. Let’s see what happens when the defense doesn’t show up

    —-

    “No offense “

    Yet they are the 5th I’m the league in scoring Not counting
    The points scored by the D.

    So you basically don’t have a clue.

    Thanks

  5. Lofty99 waiting for the once in 30 games that a Bill Belichick defense doesn’t show up, to say I told you so.

    Atta kid.

  7. wib22 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 5:56 pm
    Patriots are getting outplayed

    ——
    Patriots beat your Ratbirds by 30 next week. Can’t wait! 🙂

  8. The Patriots have no competition in the AFC since Manning retired so I’m not worried. They will win this game ugly and still make the SB.

  9. wib22 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Patriots offense has no sync at all.

    Colts will beat them.
    ———————————————————————————
    Did you watch the Colts play today? The barely beat a pathetic Bronco team. Honestly, this isn’t the time to be bragging or making foolish predictions.

  10. If you remove their 5 defensive touchdowns they are still 5th in scoring but by ypg they are 8th. More importantly these stats don’t reflect the many times the defense has given NE a short field which led to quick touchdowns and field goals. I think by most analytics they are somewhere in the middle of the pack offensively and this is mostly against bad teams. They’re well coached and should compete for another Superbowl but it’s fair to question the offense. You can watch them and see they are not very good.

  11. Of course NE is a work in progress. As they have been in pretty much every regular season in the last 12 years.

    The one time they were clicking every game all year was 2007, but as we all saw it is very hard to sustain that for 19 games. Better to improve as you go and try to peak at the end of the year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!