Browns stop turning it over, cut Patriots lead to 17-7

The Browns appeared to be on their way to a blowout loss early in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but they have found a way to keep some hope alive in the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield hit tight end Demetrius Harris for a 21-yard touchdown pass to cap the longest Cleveland drive of the game. The score cut New England’s lead to 17-7 with 7:44 left to play in the first half.

The Browns dug themselves a 17-0 hole by turning the ball over on three straight offensive plays in the first half. Dont'a Hightower returned a Nick Chubb fumble for a touchdown, Chubb fumbled again at the end of a 44-yard run and Baker Mayfield flipped a pass toward wide receiver Jarvis Landry that defensive lineman Lawrence Guy intercepted.

Guy’s interception was followed by a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Julian Edelman, but the Browns were able to force a punt on the next possession to set up their 54-yard touchdown drive.