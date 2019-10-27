Bruce Irvin gives the unbeaten 49ers a little fuel

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been searching for external motivation, which with each passing week (and win) is getting harder and harder to find. On Sunday, Panthers linebacker Bruce Irvin gave Sherman what he wants.

After losing to San Francisco by the score of 51-13, Irvin did not offer a glowing assessment of a 49ers team that scored 49 points, plus two.

“They’re OK,” Irvin said, via Jim Trotter of the NFL. “They’re OK. They’re not world-beaters.”

Well, they’ve beaten everyone they’ve faced this season. And they’ve outscored four opponents since the bye to the tune of 111-23.

So the 49ers are better than OK. But the 49ers will surely seize on Irvin’s diss as the fuel for future wins, starting with a short-week trip to Arizona and then the first of two games against Seattle.