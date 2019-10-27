Bucs’ four turnovers, official’s whistle cost them in 27-23 loss to Titans

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are going to look back on Sunday’s loss with regrets. Could’ve, should’ve, would’ve.

They might have the officials to blame in addition to their four turnovers that led to 14 Titans’ points in a 27-23 win by Tennessee.

The Titans inexplicably tried a fake field goal with 3:45 remaining and leading by four at the Tampa Bay 28. Holder Brett Kern was lit up by Devin White on a run on fourth-and-two. Kern lost the ball before he was down, and Andrew Adams picked it up and was racing the other way.

But officials whistled the play dead, and the Bucs got the ball at the spot on downs.

Instead of a go-ahead touchdown with less than four minutes left, the Bucs began the drive at the Tennessee 28. The drive — and essentially the game — ended at the Tennessee 32 when Peyton Barber was stopped for a 1-yard loss on fourth down.

Logan Ryan intercepted Jameis Winston at the Tennessee 25 with 18 seconds remaining on the Bucs’ last-gasp prayer.

Winston threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, though the lost fumble came when center Ryan Jensen snapped the ball before Winston was ready. The Titans’ first two touchdown drives covered 10 and 6 yards.

Winston finished 21-of-43 for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mike Evans made 11 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Winston also was the team’s leading rusher with eight carries for 53 yards.

The Titans gained only 246 yards against one of the league’s worst defenses, with Jason Pierre-Paul getting a sack on his first play of 2019 and Shaq Barrett getting his league-leading 10th sack.

Ryan Tannehill went 21-of-33 for 193 yards and three touchdowns and is 2-0 as the team’s starter with five touchdowns and one interception the past two games.