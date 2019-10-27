C.J. Mosley expected to miss a few more weeks

Getty Images

Linebacker C.J. Mosley returned to the Jets lineup against the Patriots last Monday after missing four games with a groin injury, but he didn’t look 100 percent and went for further tests of the injury this week.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Friday that Mosley would not play this week and that he could not rule out Mosley going on injured reserve after the evaluation was complete.

Mosley isn’t expected to play for a while, but it looks like he’ll avoid injured reserve for now. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mosley is expected to miss a few more weeks as a result of the injury.

Depending on how many weeks Mosley is out and how the Jets’ season looks at that point, injured reserve could come back into the equation. Either way, it’s a disappointing start to Mosley’s time with the Jets.