Cardinals fall behind 17-6 after failing on fourth down on their own 30

The Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach in hopes that bring new ways of doing things to Arizona.

Kingsbury came up with something a little bit different halfway through the third quarter of Sunday’s game in New Orleans, but it is unlikely to lead to a positive reaction in Arizona. Kingsbury opted to go for it on fourth-and-one from their own 30-yard-line with more than seven minutes to play in a game the Saints were leading 10-6.

Running back Chase Edmonds was stuffed on a rushing attempt and the Saints needed four plays to put the ball in the end zone. Latavius Murray scored on a pass from Drew Brees and the Saints now lead 17-6 with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter.

It’s Murray’s second touchdown of the game as he ran for one in the first half. It’s also Brees’s first touchdown pass since Week One.