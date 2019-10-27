Cardinals have rejected “significant” offers for Patrick Peterson

Getty Images

Plenty of players won’t be traded, until they are.

Per a league source, the Cardinals has received multiple “significant” offers for cornerback Patrick Peterson, and the Cardinals have rejected all of them, to date.

At least one of the rejected offers consisted of a first-round pick, and possibly more. (The Eagles reportedly offered a first-round pick and a second-round pick for former Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Presumably, the Eagles would be one of the teams interested in Peterson.)

Peterson, who missed the first six games of the season due to a PED suspension flowing from a positive test for both a banned substance and a masking agent, returned last week for Arizona, which has won three games in a row. G.M. Steve Keim has both publicly and privately insisted that the team won’t trade Peterson.

Sunday’s outcome could be relevant to the final decision. A win would put the Cardinals at 4-3-1 through eight games; a thumping at New Orleans would drop the Cardinals under .500, with the playoffs far less likely to achieve.

Ultimately, the question comes down to whether the Cardinals get an offer they can’t refuse. So far, they’ve refused some big offers. What matters is whether the offer they want rolls through the door before the clock strikes 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.