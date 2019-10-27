Cassius Marsh disagrees with being ruled out for a concussion

Getty Images

The Cardinals lost linebacker Cassius Marsh to a head injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Marsh went down at the end of a Michael Thomas run on the Saints’ first offensive possession of the game. He was taken for a concussion evaluation and the team announced a short time later that he has been ruled out for the rest of the contest with a concussion.

Marsh took issue with that decsion in a tweet he appears to have sent from the locker room after getting the news. Players are not allowed to post on social media during games, so Marsh will likely be hearing from the league office sooner rather than later.

Keeping a completely healthy player from being on the field isn’t protecting anyone. — Cassius Marsh (@KingCash_7191) October 27, 2019

The Cardinals and Saints are tied 3-3 in the second quarter.