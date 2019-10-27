Chiefs come back to tie things up

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is watching from the sidelines, but the Chiefs are still capable of making big plays.

Mecole Hardman just turned a short pass into a 30-yard touchdown, as the Chiefs came back to tie the game 14-14 late in the second quarter.

The Packers opened with a 14-0 lead, but Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore hit Travis Kelce for a 29-yard touchdown pass, lobbing it to the wide open tight end.

While Moore’s arm isn’t quite the same as Mahomes’ (few are), he’s hitting open guys and the Chiefs are keeping this thing competitive.