Colts beat Broncos on Adam Vinatieri’s redemption kick

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri struggled through a rough game today against the Broncos, but what mattered is what he did in the end.

Vinatieri kicked a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to give the Colts a 15-13 win.

It hadn’t started out as a good game for Vinatieri, who missed a field goal and an extra point. Vinatieri has already missed four extra points this year, the most of any season in his career. At age 46, he is not as reliable a kicker as he’s been in years past. But the Colts relied on him at the end, and he delivered.

The Colts got a solid if not spectacular game from Jacoby Brissett, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 202 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Broncos got a less than solid game from Joe Flacco, who managed just 174 yards on 20-of-32 passes and fumbled on the final play of the game.

The 5-2 Colts remain in first place in the AFC South, while the 2-6 Broncos are in last place in the AFC West.