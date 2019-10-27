Cooper Kupp already has 220 receiving yards

Getty Images

The Bengals have 207 yards. Cooper Kupp has 220.

Kupp might threaten the NFL record if the Rams leave him in the game.

Kupp has seven catches for 220 yards and a touchdown. He is within 6 yards of the best day for a receiver this season.

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper had 226 yards on 11 catches against the Packers.

Kupp’s previous single-game best was the 162 yards he had last season against the Vikings.

Former Rams receiver Flipper Anderson holds the team and NFL record, with a 336-yard day against the Saints in 1989. Only five other NFL receivers have topped 300 yards in a game.

The Rams scored on their first possession of the second half, on a 3-yard Todd Gurley run, to take a 24-10 lead. It was set up by a 40-yard reception by Kupp.