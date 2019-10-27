Darnell Savage, Blake Martinez active for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Packers and Chiefs are both without key players for Sunday night’s game in Kansas City, but the Packers won’t be missing a pair of defensive players who were listed as questionable for the game.

Safety Darnell Savage and linebacker Blake Martinez are both in the lineup. Savage has missed the last two games with an ankle injury while Martinez practiced all week despite a wrist issue before being listed as questionable on Saturday.

As expected, wide receiver Davante Adams is out for the third straight game with a toe injury. He was listed as doubtful along with tight end Robert Tonyan, who is out with a hip injury. Wide receiver Ryan Grant, cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman, offensive lineman Cole Madison, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and linebacker Tim Williams have also been scratched.

The Chiefs ruled out quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive end Frank Clark, defensive lineman Chris Jones, tackle Eric Fisher, cornerback Kendall Fuller and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie on Friday. Offensive lineman Greg Senat was the only addition to that group of inactive players.