David Johnson expected to miss Cardinals’ next two games

Getty Images

Cardinals running back David Johnson will need some time to heal from his ankle injury.

Johnson is expected to miss both today’s game against the Saints and the Cardinals’ Thursday night game against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That could be bad news for the Cardinals, although they didn’t miss a beat last week when Johnson left the game after one carry and Chase Edmonds took over and carried 27 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Through seven games, Johnson has 77 carries for 300 yards and two touchdowns this season, as well as 30 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns.