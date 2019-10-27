“Definitely concern” Chase Edmonds won’t be able to play Thursday

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds came crashing back to Earth on Sunday.

Edmonds starred against the Giants in Week Seven by running for 126 yards and three touchdowns in a Cardinals, but this Sunday went poorly on a couple of fronts. Edmonds ran seven times for eight yards and then left the 31-9 loss with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals play again on Thursday night and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that there is “definitely concern” about Edmonds’ ability to play.

“Hopeful for Thursday,” Edmonds said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously going to get back in the treatment room and try to get right. We got a quick week. Do the best that I can to get out there.”

David Johnson didn’t play on Sunday due to an ankle injury and D.J. Foster was out with a hamstring injury. Word before the game was that Johnson will be out on Thursday as well, which would leave Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris, who both signed this week, as the team’s healthy backs.